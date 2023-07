A semi-truck has overturned on the I-10 and Highway 62 near Whitewater, reported at 9:58 a.m. by California Highway Patrol.

The Number 2 through 4 Eastbound lanes remain closed as of 11:25 a.m. with urgent traffic alerts sent out.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

News Channel 3 has reached out to CHP and has a crew on the scene. Stay with us for new details.