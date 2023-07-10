Ozzy Osbourne is off the bill for Power Trip; replacement band to be named soon

Singer Ozzy Osbourne announced on Twitter Monday morning that he is unable to attend the October Power Trip concert in Indio.

Here is Ozzy's statement: "As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October. My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, & when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward. Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed. The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine & I can promise that you will not be disappointed. Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support. I love you all and I will see you soon. God Bless, Ozzy"

Power Trip is scheduled for October 6th-8th at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio. Organizers say attendees will "experience the biggest names in heavy music at the world's premiere live event destination."

Stay tuned for updates and who will replace the singer for the weekend fall concert.

The all-new Power Trip music festival promised to bring some of the world's legendary metal and rock powerhouses to the desert. Announced in March, the three-day music festival still has headliners Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, and Metallica.

The festival is set to happen on October 6, 7, and 8 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. It's at the same location where Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival happen.

