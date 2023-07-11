Judas Priest to replace Ozzy Osbourne at Power Trip festival in Indio

We now know who is taking Ozzy Osbourne's place on the Power Trip lineup.

On Tuesday, Power Trip named Judas Priest as Ozzy's replacement for the festival.

"We are excited and ready to raise the double horns way up high together keeping the metal faith at this bostin one of a kind Power Trip world event!" the band wrote on Social Media.

Power Trip is a metal music festival taking place at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio Oct. 6-8. The festival is organized by Goldenvoice, the company behind Coachella and Stagecoach.

The lineup also includes Metallica, ACDC, Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden, and Tool.

Ozzy Osbourne was originally included on the lineup, however, on Monday he announced he was stepping down due to health problems.