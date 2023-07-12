Skip to Content
Animals at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens beat the heat with cool treats, misters

With triple-digit temperatures expected to stick around in the Coachella Valley for the foreseeable future, nutritionists at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens are helping animals beat the heat with some frozen treats.

While the desert animals have adapted to high temperatures, the use of misters and cool baths are other methods zookeepers often turn to in order to ensure the animals regulate their body temperatures when the heat becomes extreme.

News Channel 3 is getting an inside look at how the process is handled.

Tune in tonight at 6:00 p.m. for more on the story.

