New legislation provides stronger protections for Joshua trees

The Western Joshua Tree Conservation Act is providing the iconic trees with more legal protections. 

The law, which went into effect on July 1., allows Joshua trees to remain a candidate species under the California Endangered Species Act, while receiving the following protections:

  • Prohibition of the unpermitted killing or removal of Joshua trees.
  • Stricter permitting process for developers looking to build on land near Joshua trees. 
  • Creation of a fund to acquire and manage land to protect the trees. 
  • Regular review of the status of the species. 
  • Regular consultation with California Native American Tribes on the law's implementation. 

The new act will also require the Department of Fish and Wildlife to implement a conservation plan for the species by 2024. 

News Channel 3’s Tatum Larsen is in the process of speaking with the Center of Biological Diversity, which filed the original petition in California. 

