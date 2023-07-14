Brush fire in Lakeview area burns 2,815 acres
Update - 7:20 PM
The Rabbit Fire has been mapped at 2,815 acres.
#RabbitFire off Gilman Springs rd per @CALFIRERRU is now at 2815 acres all road closures remain in place pic.twitter.com/0KHmC7xAIV— Chris Tarpening (@Tarp1969) July 15, 2023
All road closures remain in place.
Update - 7:00 PM
The fire is currently 1,500 acres and 0% contained.
Additional road closure in place for Hwy 79 (Lambs Canyon) from Gilman Springs to California Ave.
Original Report:
That blaze burning in the Lakeview area near Jack Rabbit Trail and Gilman Springs Road is now at 600 acres, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
This is a breaking news update. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates as we continue to learn more.
This is the third major fire burning in the west end of Riverside County.
- In Beaumont, the Highland Fire has burned 225 acres with 0% containment (As of 5:30 PM). The fire is burning about 15 miles away from the Lakeview fire.
- The Reche Fire burning near Moreno Valley is at 400 acres with 0% containment.
(As of 5:30PM). This fire is burning about 20 miles away from the Lakeview fire.