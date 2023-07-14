Morning commuters halted by traffic collision on the I-10 East in Cabazon

Friday morning, on the I-10 Eastbound there was a major crash between two commercial vehicles, a big rig and a box truck. This resulted in both lanes being closed down temporarily on the freeway, near Cabazon.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. Friday morning near the Morongo Trail offramp.

Cal Fire reported that two people involved in the crash did sustain minor injuries and were transported to local hospitals.

As of 11 a.m. Friday morning, traffic was still heavily impacted on I-10 Eastbound from the Morongo Trail offramp to Banning. Westbound traffic was moving.

