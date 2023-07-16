One Stoppe workers react to gas station car crash in Indio

Hardly any remains linger from a car chase that ended in a gas station fire in Indio.

A Desert Hot Springs man is behind bars, accused of leading a pursuit while intoxicated. The chase ended when he crashed into two gas pumps in Indio.

Investigators said around 3 a.m. Saturday, the suspect was seen running a red light in Cathedral City. Officers tried to pull him over but said he took off.

The pursuit reportedly ended when the suspect crashed into some gas pumps at the Sinclair gas station off Van Buren Street. Firefighters were called out to put out the fire.

The suspect was checked out at the hospital and cleared before he was booked in jail.

Investigators also said they found a dog in the suspect vehicle. The dog was not hurt and was taken to an animal shelter for care.