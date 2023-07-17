Eisenhower Health to provide patient with bionic pancreas

Eisenhower Health will be the first to provide a patient with an FDA-approved Bionic Pancreas in the Coachella Valley.

The patient will be equipped with the iLet Bionic Pancreas, designed to act as a real pancreas and is ideal for people with diabetes.

Beta Bionics, the creators of the iLet Bionic Pancreas, designed it to automatically regulate blood glucose levels. Users must enter their meals and their weight and the device takes care of the rest.

Eisenhower Health, in association with UC San Diego Health, is one of the first hospitals to use iLet after the FDA approved the device in May. Beta Bionics will dole out more iLet Bionic Pancreas devices in the coming months.

