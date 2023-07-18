Morongo hosts second job fair this month

Morongo is looking to fill their remaining open positions at their last job fair of the month.

The positions range from across the Morongo's resort and restaurants.

Some the the job opportunities include:

Hosting positions at the Good Times Café

Housekeeping

Custodial services

Food and beverage staff

Candidates are being asked to complete an online application before attending Morongo's job fairs.

For additional information, watch News Channel 3 at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.