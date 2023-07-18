Skip to Content
News

Morongo hosts second job fair this month

KESQ
By
Published 10:18 AM

Morongo is looking to fill their remaining open positions at their last job fair of the month.

The positions range from across the Morongo's resort and restaurants.

Some the the job opportunities include:

  • Hosting positions at the Good Times Café
  • Housekeeping
  • Custodial services
  • Food and beverage staff

Candidates are being asked to complete an online application before attending Morongo's job fairs.

For additional information, watch News Channel 3 at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tatum Larsen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content