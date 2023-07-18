Powerball jackpot valued at $1 billion; what you can buy with that money in the Coachella Valley

The Powerball jackpot is now valued at $1 billion.

This prize is the seventh-largest US lottery jackpot and the third-largest Powerball jackpot.

The next drawing is slated for Wednesday night, giving players some time to get their tickets for a chance to win the billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $516.8 million before taxes.

Coming up at 5, we'll be taking a closer look at all the luxurious items you can purchase throughout the valley if you were to win Wednesday's billion-dollar drawing.

By Tina Burnside, CNN

(CNN) — The Powerball jackpot soared to $1 billion for the third time in the game’s history after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday night’s drawing.

The mammoth grand prize ranks as the seventh largest US lottery jackpot and third largest Powerball jackpot, behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year in California, and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016, according to the lottery.

If a lucky winner nabs the jackpot in the next drawing Wednesday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $516.8 million, both before taxes, according to Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot rolled Monday night after no ticket matched all numbers drawn for the estimated $900 million grand prize – white balls 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and red Powerball 21.

There have been 38 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner since its April 19 drawing, when a ticket in Ohio matched all six numbers to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million.

While no one scored the grand prize Monday night, five tickets sold in Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, New York and Pennsylvania matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes.

Another three tickets, in Arkansas, Georgia and Texas, won $2 million by including the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play, according to Powerball.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, Powerball says on its website.

The Powerball isn’t the only massive lottery prize this week. The Mega Millions jackpot winnings grew to an estimated $640 million after there were no winners Friday, according to its website.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday at 11 pm ET.

