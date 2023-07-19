‘Sumo Dog’ adds to the city of Indio’s growing business landscape

The japanese-inspired restaurant ‘Sumo Dog’ celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony in Indio.

The restaurant joins several new businesses in The Canopy, which is helping to define Indio as a dining destination in the valley.

The owner of the restaurant, Jeffrey Lunak, originally introduced the chain at the Coachella music festival and says he is excited to continue to add to the business landscape of the area.

News Channel 3’s Tatum Larsen spoke with the owner of the restaurant, diners and members of the Indio city council at the grand opening.

