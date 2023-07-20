Nonprofits countywide have three weeks left to apply for assistance funds

Nonprofit organizations in Riverside County may be eligible for thousands of dollars in grants under a program established by the Board of Supervisors, but applications for funds must be submitted by Aug. 10.

The Riverside County Nonprofit Assistance Fund was established last July as part of the 2022-23 fiscal year budget, and a total $14.5 million is available, according to the Executive Office.

"We are thrilled to launch the ... fund and offer this significant financial support to our local nonprofit community," Supervisor Karen Spiegel, who was among the leading proponents of the program, said. "These grants will enable nonprofits to expand their impact, enhance their capabilities and continue their outstanding work in serving the diverse needs of our county residents."

The NAF was one of multiple programs made possible because of federal American Rescue Plan Act allocations to the county in 2021 and 2022. The county received an aggregate $480 million.

Charities with operating budgets of less than $1 million are favored to receive distributions. A Nonprofit Roundtable, comprised of representatives of different philanthropic entities, developed qualification criteria for applicants, and the board approved the roundtable's recommendations last month.

"Funding is specifically designed to address negatively or disproportionately impacted nonprofit organizations,'' according to a statement posted to the NAF web portal. "Preference will be given to nonprofit organizations who provide services (related to) unemployment, increased food or housing insecurity, negative impacts on public health, negative impacts on mental health, criminal justice ... childcare and early learning centers, child welfare and foster care system and educational disparities."

Organizations must have 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19) tax exempt status. No specific funding cap was listed among the criteria.

The goal is to distribute funds to charities in all five of the county's supervisorial districts.

Applications and additional information can be found at rivcohws.org/riverside-county-nonprofit