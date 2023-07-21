A former Republican legislative candidate has been charged for his role in the US Capitol riot

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A former Republican legislative candidate who traveled to Washington for the “Stop the Steal” rally has been charged with federal crimes for his role in the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot. Federal prosecutors say 39-year-old Matthew Brackley of Waldoboro, Maine, entered the Capitol and asked for the location of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office before shouting, “Let’s go.” He was arrested on charges including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and civil disorder. He made his initial appearance in federal court Friday. It was not clear if Brackley had a lawyer, and he did not immediately respond to an email request for comment. Brackley ran unsuccessfully against Democratic state Sen. Eloise Vitelli of Arrowsic last year.

