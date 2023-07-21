Brazil’s Lula places new restrictions on gun ownership, reversing predecessor’s pro-gun policy

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has signed a decree tightening restrictions on civilian access to guns in Brazil, in a move aimed at reversing the pro-firearms policies of his right-wing predecessor Jair Bolsonaro. The decree signed Friday reduces the number of guns civilians can possess for personal safety from four to two, reduces the allowed ammunition for each gun from 200 rounds to 50 and requires documentation proving the need to hold the weapons. It also bars civilians from owning 9 mm pistols, restricting them to members of the police and military.

