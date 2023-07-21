CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today

Landslides, wildfires, crop destruction and coral reef bleaching are part of ongoing fallout from this summer’s wild swings of extreme heat and storms intensified by climate change. At least 21 people died in a landslide triggered by torrential rains in India. Some coral reefs around the Florida Keys are starting to bleach from record-high water temperatures. And people around the world are seeking ways to escape devastating heat.

By The Associated Press

