DeSantis downplays Jan. 6, says it wasn’t an insurrection but a ‘protest’ that ‘ended up devolving’
By MICHELLE L. PRICE
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is downplaying the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol. In an interview Friday on the podcast of comedian Russell Brand, DeSantis said the riot “was not an insurrection” but a protest that “ended up devolving, you know, in a way that was unfortunate, of course.” He also said the idea that Jan. 6 “was a plan to somehow overthrow the government of the United States is not true.” Ten people have been convicted of seditious conspiracy related to the attack, in which a mob of Donald Trump supporters sought to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.