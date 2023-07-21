DeSantis downplays Jan. 6, says it wasn’t an insurrection but a ‘protest’ that ‘ended up devolving’

NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is downplaying the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol. In an interview Friday on the podcast of comedian Russell Brand, DeSantis said the riot “was not an insurrection” but a protest that “ended up devolving, you know, in a way that was unfortunate, of course.” He also said the idea that Jan. 6 “was a plan to somehow overthrow the government of the United States is not true.” Ten people have been convicted of seditious conspiracy related to the attack, in which a mob of Donald Trump supporters sought to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.