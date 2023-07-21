DeSantis seeks review of Florida’s holdings in Bud Light maker over transgender influencer backlash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Presidential candidate and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking for an investigation of the state’s investments in the company that makes Bud Light because of conservative backlash over a transgender social media influencer marketing the beverage. DeSantis sent a letter to the State Board of Administration Thursday and said “all options are on the table” in its response to Dylan Mulvaney’s Instagram post of a video of her opening a Bud Light. The governor questioned whether state holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev may violate Florida law. Beer manufacturer Anheuser-Busch InBev didn’t immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

