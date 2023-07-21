Harris says Florida rules on Black history pushed by DeSantis are ‘propaganda’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris swiped at new standards for teaching Black history in Florida during a trip to Jacksonville on Friday. The standards were adopted by the state Board of Education on Wednesday and they have been criticized as playing down the horror of slavery, such as including instruction that enslaved people benefited from the skills that they learned. Harris accused extremists of trying to “replace history with lies.” The trip is the latest example of how Harris has targeted cultural issues such as race, schooling and abortion that have been the focus of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate. DeSantis accused Harris of attempting “to demagogue” and politicize history.

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and BRENDAN FARRINGTON Associated Press

