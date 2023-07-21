Helicopter crashes into remote Alaska lake, no survivors found, officials say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials say no survivors have been found after a helicopter carrying four people crashed in a remote Alaska lake. The company that operated the flight says the helicopter had been chartered by a government agency. It was reported overdue late Thursday night. A North Slope Borough official says a search and rescue team in a helicopter found debris matching the description of the missing helicopter, but no bodies had been seen or recovered. It was not immediately known what agency had chartered the flight.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.