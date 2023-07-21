Israeli forces shoot and kill Palestinian motorist after alleged car-ramming attack in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian in disputed circumstances in the northern West Bank — the latest in an ongoing surge of violence that shows no sign of slowing down. The Israeli army said in a statement that two Palestinian men tried on Saturday to drive a car into soldiers at Sebastia near the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, around midnight, but the claim could not be verified. Soldiers opened fire, killing one and wounding the other. The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the young man killed as Fawzi Hani, 18. Palestinian media quoted the victims’ family as saying the two did not target soldiers but that they were ambushed while driving and their car was riddled with bullets.

