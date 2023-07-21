North Dakota officer killed in Fargo ambush is to be laid to rest Saturday in Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A police officer in Fargo, North Dakota, who was ambushed and fatally shot by a heavily armed man will be laid to rest on Saturday. Twenty-three-year-old Jake Wallin was killed July 14 when a man armed with 1,800 rounds of ammunition, multiple guns and explosives began firing on officers who were responding to a traffic crash. Two other officers and a civilian were wounded before a fourth officer returned fire, killing gunman Mohamad Barakat. Authorities say Wallin was cremated in his police uniform. The Fargo Police Department is escorting his cremains Saturday to Pequot Lakes, Minnesota, where a funeral service will be held.

