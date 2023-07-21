Rapper Quando Rondo crashes car while awaiting trial. Prosecutors want him back in jail.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors in Georgia want rapper Quando Rondo back in jail after he crashed a car while awaiting trial on gang and drug charges. The 24-year-old rapper’s given name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman. He was indicted last month in Savannah on charges that he managed an illegal street gang and conspired to sell marijuana. Now prosecutors are asking a judge to revoke his $100,000 bond. Their legal filing says Bowman crashed a car Wednesday and emergency responders gave him the drug Narcan because he exhibited “signs of an overdose.” Bowman’s attorney, Jonah Pine, did not immediately return a phone message Friday.

