Tennessee now requires court order or proof of pardon to restore felon voting rights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has begun requiring felons who want their voting rights back to first get their full citizenship rights restored by a judge or show they were pardoned. Election officials say the step is required after a June court ruling, but attorneys representing the state’s disenfranchised felons accuse them of searching for ways to suppress Black voters. The June ruling involved a man who was convicted in Virginia and received clemency from the governor there. Despite having his full citizenship restored, the court said he still has to go through Tennessee’s voter restoration process. Tennessee election officials have interpreted that to mean the reverse also applies. On Friday, Tennessee’s elections coordinator informed local elections officials of the new requirement.

By JONATHAN MATTISE and TRAVIS LOLLER Associated Press

