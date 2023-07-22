4 missing after record-breaking downpours along Canada’s Atlantic coast cause flooding

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Four people are missing after intense thunderstorms dumped record amounts of rain across a wide swath of Canada’s Atlantic-coast province of Nova Scotia, causing flash flooding, road washouts and power outages. Torrential downpours started on Friday afternoon across the Halifax region, dumping more than 200 millimeters of rain in some areas. The port city typically receives about 90-100 mm of rain during an average July. The floods submerged multiple vehicles, and Royal Canadian Mounted Police spokeswoman Cindy Bayers says two such incidents in West Hants north of Halifax have left two adults and two children unaccounted for as of Saturday morning.

