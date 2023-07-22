Bulgaria agrees to send heavy military equipment to Ukraine for the first time since the invasion

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria has agreed to provide the Ukrainian army with some 100 armored personnel carriers, marking a turnaround in its policy on sending military equipment for the country’s battle against the Russian invasion. The parliament in Sofia late Friday approved by 148 votes to 52 the government’s proposal to make the first shipment of heavy military equipment to Ukraine since the beginning of the war. Direct arms supplies to Kyiv were rejected by previous interim governments appointed by the pro-Moscow president, but the new, pro-Western government has now decided to go ahead with them.

