Mississippi lawmaker says tutu photo is misused in campaign. He’s raising money for cancer research

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican state Sen. Jeremy England says he intentionally wore a “very embarrassing” Halloween costume to raise money for breast cancer research. Now, England says a photo of him in the shiny pink tutu has been misused in a divisive Republican primary as he supports Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann for reelection. A person backing one of Hosemann’s opponents posted an image the tutu-clad England on Twitter with a reference to “Hosemann and his groomer weirdos.” England says this is the worst form of politics. But he is using the attention to once again collect money for the American Cancer Society. England raised more than $5,400 by Saturday.

