Oregon hospital security guard dies after being shot in hospital; police later kill suspect
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Oregon say a security guard at a Portland hospital died after being shot by an armed person Saturday. The suspect was later traced to the nearby community of Gresham, where officers shot and killed the person. The suspect’s name has not been released, and police declined to speculate on a possible motive for the shooting at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. No patients were hurt, though the hospital says another staff member was shot and was in stable condition. Witnesses said that they heard three to four shots fired inside the hospital.