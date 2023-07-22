Rights activists fear Tunisia deal will be model for bartering EU money for migrants’ lives

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Migrants in Tunisia’s port city of Sfax who are aiming to make Europe their new home are now sharing the burden and the blame for escalating tensions deeply tinged with racism amid the fears of European leaders who are trying to stanch the numbers of people arriving at their shores. The antagonism that exploded this month in Sfax between Tunisians and mainly Black sub-Saharan migrants are widely seen as a turning point in how this North African nation deals with the issue of migration and an opportunity to be seized by Europe. A meeting Thursday in Tunis of human rights activists denounced a summit on migration this Sunday in Rome saying its goal is to pursue an anti-migrant vision.

By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA and ELAINE GANLEY Associated Press

