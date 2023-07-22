Russian special forces kill gunman who broke into private house near Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s National Guard says security forces killed a heavily-armed gunman who broke into a private house in Moscow’s suburbs and fired at them, reportedly threatening to march on the Kremlin. The assailant was spotted by security guards after he had broken into an unoccupied house located in an elite cottage village in the Istra region, about 45 kilometers — less than 30 miles — west of Moscow. For several hours, the authorities negotiated with the attacker who toted a Kalashnikov rifle, claimed that he came from the front lines in Ukraine and was driven by God to march on the Kremlin. He refused to surrender, fired at the special forces and was killed when they stormed the house.

