Suspect in unprovoked stabbing shot to death by police in DC suburb, police say

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A police officer in a Washington, D.C., suburb shot and killed a man after reports he had committed an unprovoked stabbing attack on four apparently random people late Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County police. The victims are all expected to survive, including two women who were stabbed in the neck. The suspect’s identity has not been released. Montgomery County Police Assistant Chief Darren Francke said the man used a 12-inch butcher knife in the stabbing, which started at a popular thrift store in Silver Spring, Maryland, and then continued in the adjacent neighborhood. He said detectives don’t believe the suspect knew any of the victims.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.