Thousands march on Jerusalem as former Israeli officials beg Netanyahu to halt legislation overhaul

JERUSALEM (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters have marched on the main highway into Jerusalem in a last-ditch show of force aimed at blocking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious judicial overhaul plan. Also on Saturday, more than 100 of the country’s former security chiefs signed a letter pleading with the Israeli premier to halt the legislation. The marchers turned the city’s main entrance into a sea of blue and white Israeli flags as they completed the last leg of a four-day trek stretching 70 kilometers, or about 45 miles, from Tel Aviv to Israel’s parliament. The marchers joined forces with hundreds of other protesters and planned to camp outside the Knesset, or the parliament, before the expected vote on Monday.

