11 killed as roof collapses at middle school gym in China’s far northeast, officials say

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities say 11 people were killed when a roof collapsed at a middle school gymnasium in the country’s far northeast. The incident occurred Sunday in the city of Qiqihar and the last victim was pulled from the wreckage Monday morning. The official Xinhua News Agency said construction work at the school was the likely cause, with workers having stored materials on the gym’s roof that absorbed rain water. Xinhua said 19 people were in the gym but gave no details on how many were students. Construction and industrial accidents are regular occurrences in China, largely resulting from companies ignoring safety standards and corruption or a lack of diligence on the part of local government agencies.

