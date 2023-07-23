Deck collapse at Montana country club leaves more than 30 injured as people land atop each other
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A deck has collapsed at a Montana country club, leaving more than 30 injured. The second-story patio floor of Billings’ Briarwood Country Club broke on Saturday evening caused head wounds, broken ribs and other injuries as patrons landed atop one another and scraps of food and debris splayed across the lawn next to the club’s golf course. The Billings Police Department said there were no fatalities as of Sunday morning. Injured patrons remain in local hospitals and the cause of the collapse has yet to be determined.