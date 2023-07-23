Deck collapse at Montana country club leaves more than 30 injured during popular golf tournament

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A deck has collapsed during a popular golf tournament at a Montana country club, leaving more than 30 injured. The second-story patio floor of Billings’ Briarwood Country Club broke Saturday evening, causing head wounds, broken ribs and other injuries as patrons landed atop one another and scraps of food and debris splayed across the lawn next to the club’s golf course. The Billings Police Department said there were no fatalities as of Sunday morning. Injured patrons remain in local hospitals. The cause of the collapse has yet to be determined.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.