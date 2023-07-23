Skip to Content
News

Jesuits confirm expulsion of priest artist, and lament Vatican norms preclude further sanction

By
Published 9:45 PM

By NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press

ROME (AP) — The Jesuits say a famous artist priest has been definitively expelled from the religious order for sexually, spiritually and psychologically abusing women. The Jesuits say the Rev. Marko Rupnik remains a Catholic priest but is no longer a Jesuit priest, after he didn’t appeal his June expulsion from the Jesuits to the Vatican. Rupnik is a Slovenian priest and is one of the most celebrated religious artists in the Catholic Church. His mosaics decorate churches and basilicas around the world, including at the Vatican.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content