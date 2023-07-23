Police arrest suspect in knife attack on a train in western Japan. 3 were slashed and injured

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese police said Monday that they have arrested a man on suspicion of slashing three people on a train in western Japan. The 37-year-old suspect was carrying three knives, including two in each hand, when he was arrested on the platform of Rinku Town station in Osaka, western Japan, immediately after the alleged attack Sunday, according to police in Izumisano City. The victims’ injuries were not life-threatening, police said. Violent crimes are rare in Japan, but in recent years there have been some high-profile cases involving random knifings on subways and there is growing concern about homemade guns and explosives.

