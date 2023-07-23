Seasonal floods hit eastern China and leave at least 5 dead and over 1,500 evacuated

BEIJING (AP) — China’s state media says five people have died and three others are missing after floods caused by heavy rain hit the eastern part of the country. China National Radio says the massive floods swept through a village in Hangzhou city and engulfed many houses on Saturday afternoon. CCTV says he rain led to a partial mountain collapse and mudslide, affecting multiple areas. Every year, seasonal flooding hits large parts of China, particularly in the semitropical south. However, some northern regions this year have reported the worst floods in 50 years. The torrents have been affecting different parts of the country this month and have caused casualties.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.