Soldier in Congo kills 13 people, including his wife, after son’s burial takes place without him

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Officials say a soldier in northeastern Congo opened fire on family members and others who had buried his son before he could arrive home to attend the ceremony. The soldier killed 13 people, including 10 children. The attack late Saturday left the soldier’s wife, in-laws and two of his children dead, before he turned his weapon on other civilians. That’s according to a spokesman for the army in Ituri province, where the killings took place. The soldier arrived home from his post at another village in the province to find family and community members gathered in mourning for his son, who died Thursday of natural causes, according to the local village chief.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.