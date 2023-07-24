15 people were killed after a boat capsized off Indonesia’s Sulawesi island. 33 others were rescued

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers say an overloaded passenger boat has capsized off Indonesia’s Sulawesi island with 15 people killed. Authorities said Monday that the 33 other passengers survived. A local search and rescue agency said that the vessel was traveling from Lanto village in Buton Central regency in Southeast Sulawesi province to nearby Lagili village when it capsized early Monday. The wooden boat was designed to carry 20 people. A search and rescue team initially found 15 bodies and rescued six people and had continued their search for the others. But the operation was later called off when officials determined that all on board had been accounted for. Indonesia is an archipelago with more than 17,000 islands, and ferries and boats are a common form of transportation.

