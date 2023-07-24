25 killed in wildfires sweeping across Algeria, including soldiers fighting flames

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — The Algerian government says wildfires raging across the country have killed 25 people and injured about 50. The Defense Ministry says Monday that includes 10 soldiers killed while trying to get the flames under control in the face of high winds and scorching summer temperatures. The Interior Ministry says at least 1,500 people were evacuated. Wildfires, some spread by strong winds, moved across forests and agricultural areas in 16 regions. That caused 97 blazes in the north African country. The largest and deadliest fires ravaged parts of the Kabyle region east of Algiers.

