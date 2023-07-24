8 police officers assigned to protect South Africa’s deputy president arrested over highway attack

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Eight police officers assigned to a security team protecting South Africa’s deputy president have been arrested and are expected to appear in court on Monday after they were caught on video kicking and stomping on two men on a Johannesburg highway this month. One of the men was kicked unconscious in the attack. The body that investigates police misconduct says the officers will face charges of assault, malicious damage to property and firearm offenses. Some of the plainclothes VIP protection officers were carrying assault rifles when they dragged three men, who were off-duty trainee soldiers, out of their car.

