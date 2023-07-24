Abortion messaging roils debate over Ohio ballot initiative. Backers said it wasn’t about that

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fraught politics of abortion have helped turn an August ballot question in Ohio that would make it harder to change the state constitution into a cauldron of misinformation and fear-mongering. State Issue 1 is the sole question on the ballot. It calls for raising the threshold for passing future changes to the Ohio Constitution from a simple majority to 60%. Republicans behind the plan say it had nothing to do with thwarting an abortion rights question this fall. However, early summer campaign messaging on social media and in churches urges a yes vote “to protect life.”

By JULIE CARR SMYTH and ALI SWENSON Associated Press

