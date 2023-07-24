Authorities probing why police dog was deployed on man who was surrendering

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An investigation has been launched into why an Ohio officer allowed his police dog to attack a truck driver who was surrendering with his hands raised, despite State Highway Patrol troopers urging the officer to hold the dog back. The lengthy pursuit on July 4 and the ensuing attack were captured on a police body camera. Authorities say the chase began when officers tried to stop a commercial semitruck that was missing a mud flap and wouldn’t stop for an inspection. Jadarrius Rose, who is Black, eventually got out of his truck and on his knees with his hands raised in the air. But the dog was deployed a short time later and attacked him.

