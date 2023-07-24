Cadillac plunges down hillside on Highway 243, seriously injuring driver

A sedan plunged down a hillside on Highway 243 just south of Banning today, overturning and seriously injuring the driver, who was rescued by firefighters.

The crash happened about 4:10 p.m. on the southbound side of the highway, near Old Idyllwild Road and Wesley Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The black Cadillac went over the side when the driver apparently lost control, rolling at least once as it headed to the bottom of the 150-foot embankment, CHP officials said.

Riverside County Fire Department crews reached the location a short time later and rappelled down to the vehicle, extricating the victim and bringing the person, whose identity was not disclosed, back to the highway, according to officials.

The motorist was taken to a regional trauma center for treatment of major injuries.

One side of Highway 243 was shut down during the rescue operation. However, as of 5 p.m., both lanes were open.

CHP officers were investigating the cause of the crash.