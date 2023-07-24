China urges Japan not to disrupt chip industry after technology curbs take effect

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government has appealed to Japan not to disrupt the semiconductor industry after Japanese curbs on exports of chip-making technology took effect, adding to technology restrictions Washington and its allies on security grounds have imposed on Beijing on security grounds. The Japanese restrictions limit Chinese access to tools for etching microscopically small circuits required to make advanced chips for artificial intelligence and other technologies. The Netherlands also joined the United States in limiting access to chipmaking tools that Washington says could be used to develop weapons. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Beijing was “deeply dissatisfied.”

