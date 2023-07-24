Former police chief in Montenegro arrested on suspicion of smuggling and abuse of position

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro’s former police chief has been arrested on suspicion of running a criminal enterprise, abuse of position and smuggling. Veselin Veljovic served two terms as the director of police administration between 2007 and 2020. He was a close associate and an adviser of former, long-serving Montenegrin leader Milo Djukanovic. Montenegrin prosecutors did not reveal details about the case against Veljovic. State RTCG television reported that he is suspected of cigarette smuggling.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.