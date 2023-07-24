Skip to Content
How Palm Springs Fire Department serves amid heatwave

It's been a busy start to the fire season for first responders throughout Riverside County.

Palm Springs Fire Department has already carried out a handful of hiker rescues throughout the Summer months.

Although the department sees heat throughout the year, the Summer months are the most aggressive.

Today we'll learn what precautions first responders are taking when it comes to serving the community and battling flames in dangerous triple digit heat.

Tune in at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. for our full coverage.

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
