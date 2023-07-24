India’s Parliament rocked by protests for a third day over ethnic violence in remote state

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Parliament has been disrupted for a third day by opposition protests over ethnic clashes in a remote northeastern state in which more than 130 people have been killed since May. Opposition lawmakers carried placards and chanted slogans outside the Parliament building as they demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the violence in Manipur state before a debate on the issue. Last week, Modi broke more than two months of public silence over the ethnic clashes, telling reporters that mob assaults on two women who were paraded naked were unforgivable, but he did not refer directly to the larger violence.

