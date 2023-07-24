Iran targets e-commerce giant over photos of female employees without headscarves in new crackdown

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian authorities have shut down one of the offices of the country’s biggest e-commerce company and launched judicial procedures over the publication of photos showing female employees not wearing the Islamic headscarf. Authorities launched a new campaign last week to impose the Islamic dress code nearly a year after the morality police largely melted away in the face of widespread protests. Digikala, informally known as “Iran’s Amazon,” boasts more than 40 million active monthly users and hosts over 300,000 sellers. Iranians are largely cut off from international retailers like Amazon because of Western sanctions linked to the country’s disputed nuclear program.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.